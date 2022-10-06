Meritage Portfolio Management Reduces Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Meritage Portfolio Management trimmed its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 54.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 36,711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 43,371 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,672,455,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,413,962,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 11,771,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $859,676,000 after acquiring an additional 4,367,193 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,329,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $535,296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532,851 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 213.7% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,625,787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $264,791,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470,079 shares during the period. 76.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of BMY opened at $71.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $53.22 and a twelve month high of $80.59.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 71.76%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms recently weighed in on BMY. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Atlantic Securities increased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.29.
Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol-Myers Squibb
In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $1,768,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,571,177. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $1,768,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,571,177. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total transaction of $3,592,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,999,311.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 233,951 shares of company stock valued at $16,654,206 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.
