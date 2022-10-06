Meritage Portfolio Management Buys 1,262 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Meritage Portfolio Management grew its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 72,736 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $2,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 15,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 17,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 10,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

LEG has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Leggett & Platt from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Leggett & Platt presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

In other Leggett & Platt news, Chairman Karl G. Glassman sold 26,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total value of $1,070,032.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 852,950 shares in the company, valued at $34,570,063.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Leggett & Platt stock opened at $35.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.29. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $32.97 and a 52-week high of $48.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.17.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is 61.97%.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

