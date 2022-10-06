Meritage Portfolio Management Grows Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Meritage Portfolio Management grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,009 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $2,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 26.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,006,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916,493 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $202,576,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 307.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,133,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,223,000 after purchasing an additional 855,747 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,253,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,017,000 after purchasing an additional 756,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gillson Capital LP acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $18,856,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PFG opened at $78.53 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.77, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.24. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.05 and a 1 year high of $80.36.

Principal Financial Group Announces Dividend

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 24.69%. Research analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.56%.

Insider Transactions at Principal Financial Group

In other news, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total value of $1,093,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,278 shares in the company, valued at $2,353,066.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Wee Yee Cheong sold 2,447 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total value of $191,967.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,722,215. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total value of $1,093,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,353,066.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,422 shares of company stock valued at $3,462,066 in the last three months. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on PFG. Barclays boosted their price target on Principal Financial Group to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Principal Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Principal Financial Group from $79.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Principal Financial Group from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.82.

About Principal Financial Group

(Get Rating)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

