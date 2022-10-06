Meritage Portfolio Management Has $2.38 Million Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its position in Cummins by 24.3% during the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Cummins by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,568,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its holdings in Cummins by 14.2% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 10,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cummins by 8.9% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 39,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,048,000 after acquiring an additional 3,222 shares during the period. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its holdings in Cummins by 4.3% during the first quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 15,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. 80.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cummins Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of CMI opened at $224.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $31.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.27 and a 12 month high of $247.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $217.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.63.

Cummins Increases Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 18.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CMI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Cummins from $232.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Cummins from $205.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.22.

Insider Transactions at Cummins

In other news, insider Srikanth Padmanabhan sold 6,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total transaction of $1,336,500.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,888,660.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total value of $701,217.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,680,098.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Srikanth Padmanabhan sold 6,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total transaction of $1,336,500.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,888,660.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,001 shares of company stock valued at $3,157,774. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

