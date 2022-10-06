Meritage Portfolio Management Purchases 127 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Meritage Portfolio Management increased its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,843 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GD. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Insider Activity

In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total value of $16,225,220.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 781,152 shares in the company, valued at $177,360,561.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

General Dynamics Trading Up 0.0 %

GD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Cowen set a $260.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.14.

Shares of GD opened at $226.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.98. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $188.64 and a 1 year high of $254.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.66. The firm has a market cap of $62.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.85.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.03. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.64%.

General Dynamics Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating).

