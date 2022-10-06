Meritage Portfolio Management Sells 2,356 Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Meritage Portfolio Management decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,356 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 573.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,262,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,997,000 after acquiring an additional 13,847,444 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 160.8% in the first quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 2,350,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449,024 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 285.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,054,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,130,000 after acquiring an additional 780,518 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 13,385,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,778,000 after acquiring an additional 587,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $27,047,000.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHR opened at $49.22 on Thursday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $48.65 and a 52-week high of $56.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.48.

