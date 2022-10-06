Meritage Portfolio Management Has $1.75 Million Stock Holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Meritage Portfolio Management grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,444 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,651 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STX. Commerce Bank grew its position in Seagate Technology by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,433 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 284,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 28,410 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,209,000 after purchasing an additional 28,400 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $2,553,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 98.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 43,229 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $4,884,000 after buying an additional 21,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $83.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.48.

NASDAQ:STX opened at $57.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44. The stock has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82, a PEG ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.33. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $53.04 and a 1 year high of $117.67.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The data storage provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 412.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 20th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.15%.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

