Meritage Portfolio Management Takes Position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 46,538 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,655,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of APAM. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,609,132 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,319,000 after purchasing an additional 223,267 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,097,574 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,190,000 after acquiring an additional 221,893 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth $8,173,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,206,714 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $244,235,000 after acquiring an additional 166,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 434,540 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $17,100,000 after acquiring an additional 110,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APAM opened at $28.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.75. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.47 and a 12 month high of $52.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Artisan Partners Asset Management ( NYSE:APAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $251.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.51 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 24.10% and a return on equity of 131.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is 58.97%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on APAM. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Artisan Partners Asset Management to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.30.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

