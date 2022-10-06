Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Buys 1,816 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,467 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its position in TJX Companies by 7.4% during the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 18,056 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. TLW Wealth Management LLC raised its position in TJX Companies by 33.0% during the second quarter. TLW Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,312 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,927,000 after purchasing an additional 17,430 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 0.4% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 262,088 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $14,638,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 32.1% during the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 12,539 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 3,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 6.6% in the second quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,948 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.
TJX Companies Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of TJX opened at $65.80 on Thursday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.69 and a 1-year high of $77.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.85.
TJX Companies Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 42.14%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.94.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 70,720 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total value of $4,782,086.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 264,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,917,068.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 70,720 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total value of $4,782,086.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 264,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,917,068.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total transaction of $3,313,583.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 696,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,895,330.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,375 shares of company stock valued at $9,821,034 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.
TJX Companies Profile
The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.
