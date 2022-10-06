Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EFA. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 575.4% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $58.78 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $55.22 and a one year high of $82.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.