Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Sells 78 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,534,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,902,000 after purchasing an additional 869,754 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1,321.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 875,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,026,000 after purchasing an additional 814,239 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,670,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,294,000 after purchasing an additional 593,623 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 35.2% in the second quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 1,322,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,665,000 after purchasing an additional 344,430 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 198.0% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 447,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,781,000 after purchasing an additional 297,000 shares during the period.
iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA IWB opened at $208.31 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $197.03 and a twelve month high of $267.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.93.
iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile
iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.
