Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) CAO Victoria Baltrus Sells 11,729 Shares

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating) CAO Victoria Baltrus sold 11,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total transaction of $58,175.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,532 shares in the company, valued at $72,078.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

OSCR opened at $4.87 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Oscar Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.89 and a twelve month high of $17.85.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.25 million. Oscar Health had a negative net margin of 20.44% and a negative return on equity of 43.33%. Equities research analysts forecast that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Oscar Health by 59.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 7,367 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 224.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 422,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 292,016 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 65.3% during the second quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 75,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 29,903 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 161.5% during the second quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 82,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 51,141 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 298.9% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 319,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 239,426 shares during the period. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OSCR. Bank of America cut shares of Oscar Health from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Oscar Health from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.80.

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers Individual & Family, Small Group, and Medicare Advantage plans, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform designed to help providers and payor clients to engage with members and patients.

