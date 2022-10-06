Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Director R Carter Pate Sells 1,928 Shares of Stock

Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) Director R Carter Pate sold 1,928 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total value of $61,638.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 95,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,054,094.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

R Carter Pate also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Option Care Health alerts:

On Monday, August 1st, R Carter Pate sold 1,923 shares of Option Care Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.37, for a total value of $64,170.51.

On Friday, July 8th, R Carter Pate sold 1,923 shares of Option Care Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $57,690.00.

Option Care Health Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of OPCH opened at $33.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.32 and a 12 month high of $35.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.12. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.02, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Option Care Health ( NASDAQ:OPCH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $980.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.93 million. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OPCH. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Option Care Health from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Option Care Health from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Option Care Health from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Institutional Trading of Option Care Health

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OPCH. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Option Care Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,991,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 2,435.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,274,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,700 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 65.1% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,676,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,722 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 4.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,738,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,530,000 after acquiring an additional 918,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 317.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 971,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,727,000 after acquiring an additional 738,368 shares during the last quarter. 92.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Option Care Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Option Care Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Option Care Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.