Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) Major Shareholder Townsend Battery Partners, Llc Sells 6,335 Shares of Stock

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Get Rating) major shareholder Townsend Battery Partners, Llc sold 6,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.14, for a total value of $83,241.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,048,665 shares in the company, valued at $13,779,458.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Beam Global Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BEEM opened at $12.58 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.81. Beam Global has a 1 year low of $10.19 and a 1 year high of $39.39.

Get Beam Global alerts:

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $3.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 million. Beam Global had a negative return on equity of 28.72% and a negative net margin of 67.59%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Beam Global will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beam Global

Several brokerages have commented on BEEM. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on Beam Global from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Beam Global in a research note on Friday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Beam Global during the second quarter worth $28,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Beam Global during the first quarter worth $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Beam Global during the second quarter worth $31,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Beam Global during the first quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Beam Global by 56.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Beam Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Beam Global, a cleantech company, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and sells renewably energized products for electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, outdoor media and branding, and energy security products. The company's product portfolio include EV ARC (electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger), an infrastructure product that uses integrated solar power and battery storage to provide a source of power for factory installed electric vehicle charging stations; Solar Tree DCFC, an off-grid, renewably energized, and single-column mounted smart generation and energy storage system to provide a 50kW DC fast charge to one or more electric vehicles or larger vehicles; and EV ARC DCFC, a DC fast charging system for charging EVs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.