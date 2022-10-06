Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX) CTO Ashok Lahiri Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) CTO Ashok Lahiri sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total transaction of $89,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,368,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,381,765.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ashok Lahiri also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 15th, Ashok Lahiri sold 10,000 shares of Enovix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00.

On Thursday, August 11th, Ashok Lahiri sold 3,000 shares of Enovix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00.

On Friday, August 5th, Ashok Lahiri sold 3,000 shares of Enovix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $42,000.00.

On Monday, August 1st, Ashok Lahiri sold 2,000 shares of Enovix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total transaction of $26,600.00.

On Wednesday, July 20th, Ashok Lahiri sold 2,000 shares of Enovix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total transaction of $22,380.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ENVX opened at $19.86 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.98. Enovix Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.26 and a fifty-two week high of $39.48.

Enovix ( NASDAQ:ENVX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Enovix Co. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on ENVX shares. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Enovix from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Enovix from $19.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Enovix in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Enovix from $19.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Enovix in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.11.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi acquired a new stake in Enovix in the second quarter worth $106,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enovix in the second quarter worth $141,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Enovix by 24.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 73,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 14,247 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Enovix in the second quarter worth $741,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Enovix in the second quarter worth $239,000. 61.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

