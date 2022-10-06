LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) Insider Warren Gouk Sells 15,106 Shares

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Rating) insider Warren Gouk sold 15,106 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total value of $106,044.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,043,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,425,517.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Warren Gouk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 8th, Warren Gouk sold 51,672 shares of LifeStance Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total value of $465,564.72.

On Tuesday, September 6th, Warren Gouk sold 34,449 shares of LifeStance Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $241,143.00.

On Tuesday, August 23rd, Warren Gouk sold 17,226 shares of LifeStance Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total value of $120,926.52.

On Monday, August 8th, Warren Gouk sold 17,226 shares of LifeStance Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total value of $125,749.80.

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Warren Gouk sold 68,904 shares of LifeStance Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $482,328.00.

LifeStance Health Group Stock Down 0.5 %

LFST opened at $7.62 on Thursday. LifeStance Health Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.77 and a 52 week high of $13.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19.

LifeStance Health Group ( NASDAQ:LFST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). LifeStance Health Group had a negative return on equity of 23.33% and a negative net margin of 46.31%. The firm had revenue of $209.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that LifeStance Health Group, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen cut their target price on LifeStance Health Group from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Cowen lowered their price target on LifeStance Health Group from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in LifeStance Health Group in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in LifeStance Health Group by 56.6% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in LifeStance Health Group in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in LifeStance Health Group in the first quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in LifeStance Health Group in the second quarter valued at $99,000. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

