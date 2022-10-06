Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) CEO Michael Massaro Sells 4,830 Shares

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) CEO Michael Massaro sold 4,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total transaction of $116,499.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,110,030 shares in the company, valued at $26,773,923.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Michael Massaro also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 20th, Michael Massaro sold 4,830 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $117,127.50.

On Wednesday, September 7th, Michael Massaro sold 4,830 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total transaction of $119,784.00.

On Monday, August 29th, Michael Massaro sold 4,830 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total transaction of $121,329.60.

On Tuesday, August 16th, Michael Massaro sold 110,458 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $3,089,510.26.

NASDAQ FLYW opened at $24.84 on Thursday. Flywire Co. has a one year low of $14.56 and a one year high of $57.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 3.92.

Flywire ( NASDAQ:FLYW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $56.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.61 million. Flywire had a negative net margin of 14.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Flywire Co. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Flywire during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,449,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flywire during the first quarter valued at approximately $19,279,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Flywire by 549.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 733,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,927,000 after buying an additional 620,799 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Flywire by 4,384.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 200,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,619,000 after buying an additional 195,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Flywire by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 264,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,052,000 after buying an additional 82,162 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FLYW. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Flywire in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Flywire to $32.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Flywire from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Flywire in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Flywire presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.75.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

