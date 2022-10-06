Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) SVP Marc Taxay Sells 1,040 Shares

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.87, for a total transaction of $119,464.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Marc Taxay also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 1st, Marc Taxay sold 1,048 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.22, for a total transaction of $120,750.56.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

ANET stock opened at $121.35 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $120.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.08. The company has a market capitalization of $36.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.42, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.29. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.29 and a 52-week high of $148.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.20. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Arista Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arista Networks

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 9.6% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the first quarter worth $101,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 44.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 296.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 35,533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,108,000 after purchasing an additional 26,572 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 29,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,161,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. 63.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

