Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.01-$0.01 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $99.00 million-$100.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $100.51 million. Yext also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.08–$0.06 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on YEXT shares. DA Davidson set a $6.00 price objective on Yext in a research note on Monday, June 20th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Yext from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th.

YEXT stock opened at $4.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $599.92 million, a PE ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 1.20. Yext has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $13.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.21.

Yext ( NYSE:YEXT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. Yext had a negative return on equity of 50.82% and a negative net margin of 23.46%. The business had revenue of $100.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Yext will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Yext by 19.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Yext in the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Yext in the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Yext by 50.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 6,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Yext by 164.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 21,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 13,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews, as well as provides customers to update their information and content through its knowledge network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

