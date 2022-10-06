AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.35-$1.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $490.00 million-$520.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $509.39 million.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on AeroVironment from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on AeroVironment from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on AeroVironment from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com raised AeroVironment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors raised AeroVironment from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $89.00.

AeroVironment Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ AVAV opened at $83.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,667.93 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. AeroVironment has a 12 month low of $52.03 and a 12 month high of $114.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.58.

Insider Transactions at AeroVironment

AeroVironment ( NASDAQ:AVAV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $108.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.41 million. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 5.39% and a net margin of 0.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that AeroVironment will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Brian Charles Shackley sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.39, for a total value of $50,195.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,518.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Charles Thomas Burbage sold 7,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total value of $693,436.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,506,957.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Brian Charles Shackley sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.39, for a total value of $50,195.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,518.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AeroVironment

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in AeroVironment by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,831 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,466 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in AeroVironment by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,897 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 3,695 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in AeroVironment by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,134 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 3,066 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in AeroVironment by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,918 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in AeroVironment during the 2nd quarter valued at $572,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS).

