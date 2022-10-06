eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.01-$0.01 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $24.00 million-$24.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $24.97 million. eGain also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.12-$0.15 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:EGAN opened at $7.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $247.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.88 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.60 and its 200-day moving average is $9.58. eGain has a 1 year low of $7.27 and a 1 year high of $13.70.
EGAN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded eGain from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on eGain from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded eGain from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st.
eGain Corporation develops, licenses, implements, and supports customer service infrastructure software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides unified Knowledge Hub solutions to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement. The company also offers subscription services that provides customers with access to its software on a cloud-based platform; and professional services, such as consulting and implementation, training, and managed services.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on eGain (EGAN)
