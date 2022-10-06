eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.01-$0.01 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $24.00 million-$24.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $24.97 million. eGain also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.12-$0.15 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGAN opened at $7.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $247.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.88 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.60 and its 200-day moving average is $9.58. eGain has a 1 year low of $7.27 and a 1 year high of $13.70.

EGAN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded eGain from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on eGain from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded eGain from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGAN. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in eGain by 181.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 130,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 84,100 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in eGain by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 137,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 56,327 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in eGain by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 790,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,154,000 after buying an additional 33,666 shares during the period. Meros Investment Management LP raised its stake in shares of eGain by 7.6% in the first quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 353,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,088,000 after purchasing an additional 24,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of eGain in the second quarter worth approximately $237,000. 55.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eGain Corporation develops, licenses, implements, and supports customer service infrastructure software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides unified Knowledge Hub solutions to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement. The company also offers subscription services that provides customers with access to its software on a cloud-based platform; and professional services, such as consulting and implementation, training, and managed services.

