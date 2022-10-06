Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.16-$1.18 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.49 billion-$1.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.47 billion. Zscaler also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.26-$0.26 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $180.15 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.04 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Zscaler has a 52 week low of $125.12 and a 52 week high of $376.11.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $318.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.54 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 35.77% and a negative return on equity of 55.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.48) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Zscaler will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ZS shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $233.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zscaler has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $235.03.

In related news, President Amit Sinha sold 18,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $3,187,062.78. Following the sale, the president now owns 319,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,586,293.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 81,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $13,755,063.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 281,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,217,542.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Amit Sinha sold 18,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $3,187,062.78. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 319,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,586,293.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 171,514 shares of company stock valued at $28,809,807 over the last 90 days. 20.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Zscaler by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,611,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,586,000 after purchasing an additional 68,301 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the first quarter worth approximately $168,365,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Zscaler by 14.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 557,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,476,000 after purchasing an additional 68,982 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 16.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 287,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,038,000 after acquiring an additional 40,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 3.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 246,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,571,000 after acquiring an additional 7,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

