Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.16-$1.18 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.49 billion-$1.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.47 billion. Zscaler also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.26-$0.26 EPS.
Zscaler Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $180.15 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.04 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Zscaler has a 52 week low of $125.12 and a 52 week high of $376.11.
Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $318.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.54 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 35.77% and a negative return on equity of 55.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.48) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Zscaler will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Insider Activity at Zscaler
In related news, President Amit Sinha sold 18,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $3,187,062.78. Following the sale, the president now owns 319,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,586,293.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 81,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $13,755,063.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 281,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,217,542.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Amit Sinha sold 18,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $3,187,062.78. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 319,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,586,293.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 171,514 shares of company stock valued at $28,809,807 over the last 90 days. 20.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Zscaler
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Zscaler by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,611,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,586,000 after purchasing an additional 68,301 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the first quarter worth approximately $168,365,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Zscaler by 14.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 557,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,476,000 after purchasing an additional 68,982 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 16.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 287,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,038,000 after acquiring an additional 40,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 3.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 246,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,571,000 after acquiring an additional 7,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.51% of the company’s stock.
Zscaler Company Profile
Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Zscaler (ZS)
- 3 Alzheimer Stocks to Buy as the Race for a Cure Heats Up
- Don’t Forget About These Cheap, Fundamentally Strong Tech Stocks
- Bellwether RPM International Pops On Results
- Rivian Checks Off Boxes, But Still Needs a Lot to Go Right
- Hot Potato: Lamb Weston Stock Confirms a Top
Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.