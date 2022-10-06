eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.12-$0.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $101.00 million-$103.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $107.19 million. eGain also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.01-$0.01 EPS.

eGain Price Performance

EGAN stock opened at $7.75 on Thursday. eGain has a twelve month low of $7.27 and a twelve month high of $13.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EGAN shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of eGain from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of eGain from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of eGain from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On eGain

eGain Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGAN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in eGain by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in eGain in the first quarter valued at $132,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in eGain by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 654,739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,582,000 after buying an additional 2,643 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in eGain by 69.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 137,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 56,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in eGain by 181.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 130,334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after buying an additional 84,100 shares during the last quarter. 55.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

eGain Corporation develops, licenses, implements, and supports customer service infrastructure software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides unified Knowledge Hub solutions to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement. The company also offers subscription services that provides customers with access to its software on a cloud-based platform; and professional services, such as consulting and implementation, training, and managed services.

