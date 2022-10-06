eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.12-$0.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $101.00 million-$103.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $107.19 million. eGain also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.01-$0.01 EPS.
EGAN stock opened at $7.75 on Thursday. eGain has a twelve month low of $7.27 and a twelve month high of $13.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.58.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EGAN shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of eGain from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of eGain from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of eGain from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th.
eGain Corporation develops, licenses, implements, and supports customer service infrastructure software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides unified Knowledge Hub solutions to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement. The company also offers subscription services that provides customers with access to its software on a cloud-based platform; and professional services, such as consulting and implementation, training, and managed services.
