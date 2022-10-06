MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.89-$4.31 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $580.00 million-$615.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $711.81 million. MasterCraft Boat also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $1.30-$1.30 EPS.

MasterCraft Boat Trading Down 0.9 %

MasterCraft Boat stock opened at $19.96 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.14. The firm has a market cap of $362.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.57. MasterCraft Boat has a 1 year low of $18.49 and a 1 year high of $29.69.

Get MasterCraft Boat alerts:

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.31. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 62.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that MasterCraft Boat will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MasterCraft Boat

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MCFT shares. StockNews.com cut shares of MasterCraft Boat from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. B. Riley decreased their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Group One Trading L.P. grew its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 88.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in MasterCraft Boat by 67.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,626 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 4,211 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. 89.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MasterCraft Boat

(Get Rating)

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through four segments: MasterCraft, Crest, NauticStar, and Aviara. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MasterCraft Boat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasterCraft Boat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.