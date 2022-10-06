Berenberg Bank Lowers Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) Price Target to GBX 90

Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 100 ($1.21) to GBX 90 ($1.09) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 45.75% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on HOC. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 165 ($1.99) to GBX 140 ($1.69) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 185 ($2.24) to GBX 180 ($2.17) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hochschild Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 162 ($1.96).

LON:HOC opened at GBX 61.75 ($0.75) on Thursday. Hochschild Mining has a one year low of GBX 51.19 ($0.62) and a one year high of GBX 175.68 ($2.12). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.28, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market cap of £317.31 million and a P/E ratio of 1,233.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 67.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 95.07.

About Hochschild Mining

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. It holds 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru.

