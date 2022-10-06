MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.30-$1.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $165.00 million-$165.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $164.51 million. MasterCraft Boat also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.89-$4.31 EPS.

MCFT stock opened at $19.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $362.27 million, a P/E ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.07 and its 200 day moving average is $23.14. MasterCraft Boat has a 52 week low of $18.49 and a 52 week high of $29.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.57.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.31. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 62.88%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that MasterCraft Boat will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on MCFT. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Raymond James cut their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut MasterCraft Boat from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 130.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 83,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 47,129 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in MasterCraft Boat by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 29,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 8,952 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 890.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 121,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 108,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 187.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 47,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.33% of the company’s stock.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through four segments: MasterCraft, Crest, NauticStar, and Aviara. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

