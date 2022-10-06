Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Glencore (LON:GLEN) Target Price to GBX 500

Glencore (LON:GLEN – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 560 ($6.77) to GBX 500 ($6.04) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the natural resources company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.36% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. set a GBX 560 ($6.77) price target on Glencore in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 700 ($8.46) price target on shares of Glencore in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 625 ($7.55) price target on Glencore in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Glencore from GBX 580 ($7.01) to GBX 560 ($6.77) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 720 ($8.70) target price on Glencore in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 590.77 ($7.14).

Shares of GLEN opened at GBX 493.30 ($5.96) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.19. Glencore has a 12-month low of GBX 346.40 ($4.19) and a 12-month high of GBX 548.30 ($6.63). The firm has a market capitalization of £63.99 billion and a PE ratio of 494.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 478.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 480.33.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

