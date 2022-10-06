Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J) Price Target Lowered to GBX 180 at Berenberg Bank

Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 270 ($3.26) to GBX 180 ($2.17) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.
J has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Jacobs Engineering Group to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 300 ($3.62) to GBX 210 ($2.54) in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.62) price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Monday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 282.67 ($3.42).
