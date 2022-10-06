Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.08–$0.06 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $616.00 million-$620.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $613.58 million. Sprinklr also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to -$0.02–$0.01 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Sprinklr in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sprinklr currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $15.67.

Sprinklr Stock Performance

Shares of CXM opened at $10.22 on Thursday. Sprinklr has a 1 year low of $8.87 and a 1 year high of $20.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.30 and a 200-day moving average of $11.66.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Sprinklr ( NYSE:CXM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Sprinklr had a negative return on equity of 20.08% and a negative net margin of 20.66%. The business had revenue of $150.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Sprinklr will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sprinklr news, General Counsel Daniel P. Haley sold 62,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total transaction of $785,540.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,267,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, General Counsel Daniel P. Haley sold 62,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total value of $785,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,267,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Manish Sarin sold 3,931 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total transaction of $40,135.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 559,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,707,543.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 127,718 shares of company stock worth $1,503,205. Insiders own 43.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprinklr

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sprinklr by 180.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,611,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,875,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964,701 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,368,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sprinklr by 227.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 990,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,781,000 after acquiring an additional 687,969 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Sprinklr by 396.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 375,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,473,000 after acquiring an additional 300,114 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sprinklr by 290.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 376,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,476,000 after acquiring an additional 279,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr Company Profile

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

