Kape Technologies (LON:KAPE) Earns “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Kape Technologies (LON:KAPE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.
Kape Technologies Stock Down 1.9 %
KAPE stock opened at GBX 264.90 ($3.20) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 275.75 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 318.57. The stock has a market capitalization of £930.99 million and a PE ratio of 1,541.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.93. Kape Technologies has a 52 week low of GBX 245 ($2.96) and a 52 week high of GBX 460 ($5.56).
Kape Technologies Company Profile
