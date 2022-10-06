Kape Technologies (LON:KAPE) Earns “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Kape Technologies (LON:KAPE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

Kape Technologies Stock Down 1.9 %

KAPE stock opened at GBX 264.90 ($3.20) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 275.75 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 318.57. The stock has a market capitalization of £930.99 million and a PE ratio of 1,541.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.93. Kape Technologies has a 52 week low of GBX 245 ($2.96) and a 52 week high of GBX 460 ($5.56).

Kape Technologies Company Profile

Kape Technologies PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes digital products in the online security space. It operates through Digital Security, Digital Content, and Digital Privacy segments. The company offers CyberGhost, ZenMate, Express, and private internet access that provide cybersecurity SaaS with a focus on providing of virtual private network solutions.

