Jmac Enterprises LLC Raises Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Jmac Enterprises LLC increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,708 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,183,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,051,553,000 after acquiring an additional 625,340 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,713,986 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,980,558,000 after acquiring an additional 904,707 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,340,755 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,865,799,000 after acquiring an additional 237,127 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,442,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,427,600,000 after purchasing an additional 900,933 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,729,424 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $563,852,000 after purchasing an additional 273,205 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $123.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. TheStreet cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $117.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.40.

Insider Activity

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total transaction of $119,462.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,517,636.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total transaction of $1,509,086.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 136,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,311,793.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total transaction of $119,462.63. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,517,636.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TROW opened at $111.54 on Thursday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.72 and a 1-year high of $223.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $119.63 and a 200 day moving average of $124.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.29.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.45). T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 33.26% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Further Reading

