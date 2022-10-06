Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Chairman John F. Crowley Sells 11,346 Shares of Stock

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) Chairman John F. Crowley sold 11,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $121,969.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 845,551 shares in the company, valued at $9,089,673.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Amicus Therapeutics Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of FOLD stock opened at $10.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.72. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.91 and a fifty-two week high of $12.96.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 87.50% and a negative return on equity of 102.55%. The company had revenue of $80.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.75.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. Sage Capital Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 68.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,837 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,981 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $115,000.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

