Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) COO Robert D. Atkinson Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $128,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,834,266.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Newmont Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:NEM opened at $43.90 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.67. The company has a market cap of $34.84 billion, a PE ratio of 44.34 and a beta of 0.26. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $40.00 and a 12 month high of $86.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 6.40%. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 222.22%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. J2 Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 5,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 5,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC now owns 27,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NEM shares. National Bank Financial raised Newmont from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Newmont from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Newmont from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Newmont from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newmont has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.94.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

