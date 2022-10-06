Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Insider David W. Boyer Sells 1,437 Shares

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) insider David W. Boyer sold 1,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total transaction of $153,169.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,170.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NBIX stock opened at $108.65 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.00. The company has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 987.82 and a beta of 0.51. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.88 and a 52-week high of $112.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 3.57.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $378.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.62 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 0.88%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

NBIX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Monday, September 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $117.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.38.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NBIX. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 62,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,296,000 after buying an additional 3,449 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $2,129,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 159.7% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 57,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,926,000 after purchasing an additional 35,567 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $10,324,000. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

