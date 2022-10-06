Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) CRO Jeffrey Dossett Sells 2,000 Shares

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.19, for a total transaction of $160,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 44,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,536,138.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Jeffrey Dossett also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, September 16th, Jeffrey Dossett sold 777 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total transaction of $68,321.61.
- On Monday, August 1st, Jeffrey Dossett sold 6,612 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.62, for a total transaction of $546,283.44.
- On Wednesday, July 13th, Jeffrey Dossett sold 497 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.47, for a total transaction of $32,041.59.
Impinj stock opened at $89.28 on Thursday. Impinj, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.74 and a 12-month high of $99.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.01.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PI. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Impinj by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,412,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,758,000 after purchasing an additional 20,404 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Impinj by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,189,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,610,000 after purchasing an additional 168,597 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Impinj by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,063,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,568,000 after purchasing an additional 31,819 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Impinj by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 922,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,603,000 after purchasing an additional 142,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronado Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Impinj by 76.2% in the 2nd quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 752,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,177,000 after purchasing an additional 325,756 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.11% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on PI shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Impinj from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Impinj from $87.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Impinj from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Impinj from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Impinj presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.80.
Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.
