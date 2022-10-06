Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Insider Madre Armelle De Sells 1,875 Shares

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $168,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,864,220. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Madre Armelle De also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Madre Armelle De sold 3,750 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $412,500.00.

On Monday, August 1st, Madre Armelle De sold 3,750 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.92, for a total transaction of $374,700.00.

On Friday, July 29th, Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $187,500.00.

On Monday, July 25th, Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $176,250.00.

Datadog Price Performance

Shares of Datadog stock opened at $95.11 on Thursday. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.12 and a twelve month high of $199.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9,520.52 and a beta of 1.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.10. Datadog had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 2.24%. The business had revenue of $406.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 73.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

DDOG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Datadog from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Datadog from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.36.

Institutional Trading of Datadog

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DDOG. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Datadog in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

