Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) CEO Thomas A. Mccourt Sells 18,899 Shares

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 18,899 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total value of $196,738.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 712,440 shares in the company, valued at $7,416,500.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of IRWD opened at $10.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 26.52, a current ratio of 26.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.60. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.01 and a 52 week high of $14.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.00.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $97.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.51 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 41.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Several research firms have weighed in on IRWD. StockNews.com raised Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 441.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 5,455 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

