FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Director David Springer Sells 62,306 Shares of Stock

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) Director David Springer sold 62,306 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total transaction of $195,017.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,350,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,878,022.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

David Springer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 26th, David Springer sold 62,370 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.18, for a total value of $198,336.60.

Shares of FTCI stock opened at $3.09 on Thursday. FTC Solar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.12 and a 52-week high of $11.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.21 and its 200 day moving average is $4.16.

FTC Solar ( NASDAQ:FTCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $30.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.28 million. FTC Solar had a negative return on equity of 66.38% and a negative net margin of 42.67%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FTC Solar, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FTCI. UBS Group increased their price target on FTC Solar to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler raised shares of FTC Solar from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $2.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of FTC Solar from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FTC Solar presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.05.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in FTC Solar in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of FTC Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in FTC Solar during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in FTC Solar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in FTC Solar in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.09% of the company’s stock.

About FTC Solar

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services in the United States, Vietnam, and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides SunPath, a software solution to enhance energy production; Atlas, a web-based enterprise-level database that allows users to manage their project portfolio; and SunDAT, a software solution enables automated design and optimization of solar panel systems across residential, commercial, and utility-scale sites.

