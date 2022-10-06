Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) CRO Bill Cronin Sells 3,500 Shares of Stock

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) CRO Bill Cronin sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.43, for a total value of $204,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 116,953 shares in the company, valued at $6,833,563.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Bill Cronin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 22nd, Bill Cronin sold 12,500 shares of Xometry stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total value of $771,250.00.

On Monday, August 15th, Bill Cronin sold 17,500 shares of Xometry stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.99, for a total value of $874,825.00.

Shares of Xometry stock opened at $62.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.93, a quick ratio of 6.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Xometry, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.61 and a 52-week high of $64.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.73.

Xometry ( NASDAQ:XMTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.16. Xometry had a negative return on equity of 15.95% and a negative net margin of 24.80%. The business had revenue of $95.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.90 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Xometry, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on XMTR shares. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Xometry from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Xometry from $100.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. CL King lifted their target price on Xometry from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Xometry from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Xometry from $44.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xometry in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $19,569,000. Compass Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Xometry in the 1st quarter worth approximately $287,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Xometry by 215.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 12,413 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its position in Xometry by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares during the period. Finally, Freemont Management S.A. bought a new position in Xometry in the 1st quarter worth approximately $286,000. 95.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xometry, Inc operates a marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides CNC machining, milling, and turning services; sheet, laser, waterjet, and plasma cutting services; and sheet metal forming services. The company also offers 3D printing services, such as carbon digital light synthesis, fused deposition modeling, HP multi jet fusion, PolyJet, selective laser sintering, stereolithography, metal 3D printing service, direct metal laser sintering, and metal binder jetting; and injection molding services, including plastic injection, over, insert, and prototype molding, as well as bridge and production tooling.

