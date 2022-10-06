freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $22.70

freenet AG (OTCMKTS:FRTAF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.70 and last traded at $22.70, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.70.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on freenet from €30.00 ($30.61) to €32.00 ($32.65) in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.
freenet Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.27 and a 200-day moving average of $25.31.
About freenet
freenet AG provides telecommunications, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the areas of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment offers mobile communications services, such as marketing of mobile communications services, which include voice and data services from the mobile communications network operators; sells and distributes mobile communications devices, as well as offers additional services for mobile data communications and digital lifestyle; and planning, construction, installation, and maintenance services for WiFi networks.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on freenet (FRTAF)
- 3 Alzheimer Stocks to Buy as the Race for a Cure Heats Up
- Don’t Forget About These Cheap, Fundamentally Strong Tech Stocks
- Bellwether RPM International Pops On Results
- Rivian Checks Off Boxes, But Still Needs a Lot to Go Right
- Hot Potato: Lamb Weston Stock Confirms a Top
Receive News & Ratings for freenet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for freenet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.