freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $22.70

freenet AG (OTCMKTS:FRTAF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.70 and last traded at $22.70, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.70.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on freenet from €30.00 ($30.61) to €32.00 ($32.65) in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.27 and a 200-day moving average of $25.31.

freenet ( OTCMKTS:FRTAF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $660.73 million for the quarter. freenet had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 6.43%.

freenet AG provides telecommunications, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the areas of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment offers mobile communications services, such as marketing of mobile communications services, which include voice and data services from the mobile communications network operators; sells and distributes mobile communications devices, as well as offers additional services for mobile data communications and digital lifestyle; and planning, construction, installation, and maintenance services for WiFi networks.

