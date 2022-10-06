Senior (OTC:SNIRF) Sets New 52-Week High at $1.51

Shares of Senior plc (OTC:SNIRF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as 1.51 and last traded at 1.51, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at 1.51.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Barclays raised Senior from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th.
Senior Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of 1.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 1.54.
Senior Company Profile
Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.
See Also
- 3 Alzheimer Stocks to Buy as the Race for a Cure Heats Up
- Don’t Forget About These Cheap, Fundamentally Strong Tech Stocks
- Bellwether RPM International Pops On Results
- Rivian Checks Off Boxes, But Still Needs a Lot to Go Right
- Hot Potato: Lamb Weston Stock Confirms a Top
Receive News & Ratings for Senior Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senior and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.