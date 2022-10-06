Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) CEO Jay Farner Buys 30,700 Shares of Stock

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) CEO Jay Farner acquired 30,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.51 per share, with a total value of $199,857.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,478,507 shares in the company, valued at $29,155,080.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Jay Farner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 5th, Jay Farner acquired 28,800 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.92 per share, with a total value of $199,296.00.

On Friday, September 30th, Jay Farner acquired 31,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.35 per share, with a total value of $200,025.00.

On Wednesday, September 28th, Jay Farner acquired 30,000 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.65 per share, with a total value of $199,500.00.

On Monday, September 26th, Jay Farner acquired 28,800 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.94 per share, with a total value of $199,872.00.

On Friday, September 23rd, Jay Farner acquired 28,800 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.91 per share, with a total value of $199,008.00.

On Wednesday, September 21st, Jay Farner purchased 26,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.55 per share, with a total value of $200,075.00.

On Monday, September 19th, Jay Farner purchased 26,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.63 per share, with a total value of $199,906.00.

On Friday, September 16th, Jay Farner purchased 26,900 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.42 per share, with a total value of $199,598.00.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Jay Farner purchased 26,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.55 per share, with a total value of $199,320.00.

On Monday, September 12th, Jay Farner purchased 25,000 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.97 per share, with a total value of $199,250.00.

Rocket Companies Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE RKT opened at $7.05 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.75. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.23 and a 12 month high of $18.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a PE ratio of 5.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 55.23 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 14.97, a quick ratio of 14.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Rocket Companies had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RKT. Barclays lowered their price target on Rocket Companies to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Rocket Companies from $8.25 to $7.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Rocket Companies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Rocket Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Rocket Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company. in a report on Sunday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rocket Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocket Companies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 16.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 7.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 3.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 61,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 134.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Further Reading

