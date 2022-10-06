LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP) Given Buy Rating at Shore Capital

LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of LondonMetric Property from GBX 280 ($3.38) to GBX 225 ($2.72) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of LondonMetric Property from GBX 335 ($4.05) to GBX 340 ($4.11) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of LondonMetric Property to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 280 ($3.38) to GBX 200 ($2.42) in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LondonMetric Property currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 277.17 ($3.35).

Get LondonMetric Property alerts:

LondonMetric Property Trading Up 0.5 %

LMP opened at GBX 174.40 ($2.11) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 215.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 239.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.93, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of £1.71 billion and a PE ratio of 223.72. LondonMetric Property has a twelve month low of GBX 157.76 ($1.91) and a twelve month high of GBX 287.20 ($3.47).

Insider Activity at LondonMetric Property

LondonMetric Property Company Profile

In other LondonMetric Property news, insider Rosalyn Wilton bought 5,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 183 ($2.21) per share, with a total value of £9,940.56 ($12,011.31). In other LondonMetric Property news, insider James Fitzroy Dean bought 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 170 ($2.05) per share, with a total value of £127,500 ($154,059.93). Also, insider Rosalyn Wilton bought 5,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 183 ($2.21) per share, with a total value of £9,940.56 ($12,011.31).

(Get Rating)

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LondonMetric Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LondonMetric Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.