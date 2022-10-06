Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts NEXT (LON:NXT) Price Target to GBX 5,700

NEXT (LON:NXT – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 6,200 ($74.92) to GBX 5,700 ($68.87) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.69% from the stock’s previous close.

NXT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of NEXT from GBX 6,350 ($76.73) to GBX 5,500 ($66.46) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of NEXT from GBX 7,280 ($87.97) to GBX 6,000 ($72.50) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NEXT in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 8,100 ($97.87) target price on shares of NEXT in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 7,262.50 ($87.75).

LON NXT opened at GBX 4,723 ($57.07) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £6.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 879.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 5,950.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 6,119.30. NEXT has a twelve month low of GBX 4,594 ($55.51) and a twelve month high of GBX 8,440 ($101.98). The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 236.88.

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

