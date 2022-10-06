Polymetal International’s (POLY) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Polymetal International (LON:POLY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 300 ($3.62) target price on the mining company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 50.00% from the company’s current price.

Polymetal International Price Performance

Shares of POLY stock opened at GBX 200 ($2.42) on Thursday. Polymetal International has a 1 year low of GBX 92.02 ($1.11) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,520.50 ($18.37). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 209.37 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 223.28. The firm has a market capitalization of £947.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.33.

Get Polymetal International alerts:

Polymetal International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. The company is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

Receive News & Ratings for Polymetal International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polymetal International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.