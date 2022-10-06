Berenberg Bank Trims Resolute Mining (LON:RSG) Target Price to GBX 48

Resolute Mining (LON:RSG – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 49 ($0.59) to GBX 48 ($0.58) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 244.09% from the stock’s current price.

Resolute Mining Trading Up 6.3 %

Resolute Mining stock opened at GBX 13.95 ($0.17) on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 15.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 16.28. The company has a market cap of £154.04 million and a P/E ratio of -0.59. Resolute Mining has a 52-week low of GBX 11 ($0.13) and a 52-week high of GBX 26 ($0.31). The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.69.

Resolute Mining Company Profile

Resolute Mining Limited engages in mining, exploration, development, operation, and production of gold properties in Africa, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company's flagship project is the Syama Gold Mine located in Mali, West Africa. It also owns Mako Gold Mine in Senegal, West Africa.

