Sirius Real Estate (LON:SRE) PT Lowered to GBX 123

Sirius Real Estate (LON:SRE – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 150 ($1.81) to GBX 123 ($1.49) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 76.47% from the company’s current price.

Sirius Real Estate Price Performance

Shares of LON:SRE opened at GBX 69.70 ($0.84) on Thursday. Sirius Real Estate has a 12 month low of GBX 64.20 ($0.78) and a 12 month high of GBX 145.30 ($1.76). The stock has a market cap of £813.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 580.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 83.03 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 99.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.65, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Andrew Coombs bought 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 92 ($1.11) per share, with a total value of £4,025 ($4,863.46). In other Sirius Real Estate news, insider Andrew Coombs purchased 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 92 ($1.11) per share, for a total transaction of £4,025 ($4,863.46). Also, insider Daniel (Danny) John Kitchen purchased 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 67 ($0.81) per share, for a total transaction of £50,250 ($60,717.74). Insiders have bought a total of 129,093 shares of company stock valued at $9,329,498 over the last quarter.

Sirius Real Estate Company Profile

Sirius is a property company listed on the main market and premium segment of the London Stock Exchange and the main board of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. It is a leading operator of branded business parks providing conventional space and flexible workspace in Germany. The Company’s core strategy is the acquisition of business parks at attractive yields, the integration of these business parks into its network of sites under the Company’s own name as well as offering a range of branded products within those sites, and the reconfiguration and upgrade of existing and vacant space to appeal to the local market, through intensive asset management and investment.

