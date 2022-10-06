Sovereign Metals (LON:SVML) Price Target Increased to GBX 84 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Sovereign Metals (LON:SVML – Get Rating) had its target price upped by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 75 ($0.91) to GBX 84 ($1.01) in a report released on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 273.33% from the stock’s current price.

Sovereign Metals Price Performance

Shares of LON:SVML opened at GBX 22.50 ($0.27) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £105.95 million and a PE ratio of -15.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 24.94. Sovereign Metals has a 52-week low of GBX 20.02 ($0.24) and a 52-week high of GBX 53.90 ($0.65).

About Sovereign Metals

