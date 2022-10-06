Tesco (LON:TSCO) Earns “Hold” Rating from Shore Capital

Tesco (LON:TSCO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 320 ($3.87) price objective on shares of Tesco in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 330 ($3.99) price target on Tesco in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Tesco to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 350 ($4.23) to GBX 260 ($3.14) in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 330 ($3.99) price target on shares of Tesco in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tesco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 310.83 ($3.76).

Shares of Tesco stock opened at GBX 202.20 ($2.44) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £15.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,014.00. Tesco has a fifty-two week low of GBX 199.78 ($2.41) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 304.10 ($3.67). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.17, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 245.97 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 258.05.

In other news, insider Ken Murphy bought 24,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 204 ($2.46) per share, for a total transaction of £49,678.08 ($60,026.68). Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 24,461 shares of company stock worth $4,995,255.

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products through approximately 4,752 stores in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary, as well as through online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.

