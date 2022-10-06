John Wood Group (LON:WG) Price Target Cut to GBX 180 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

John Wood Group (LON:WG – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 270 ($3.26) to GBX 180 ($2.17) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 34.53% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on WG. Barclays reduced their price target on John Wood Group from GBX 320 ($3.87) to GBX 250 ($3.02) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 287.20 ($3.47).

Shares of WG stock opened at GBX 133.80 ($1.62) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £925.68 million and a P/E ratio of -7.92. John Wood Group has a twelve month low of GBX 115.25 ($1.39) and a twelve month high of GBX 255 ($3.08). The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 140.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 172.72.

In other John Wood Group news, insider David Kemp bought 2,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 154 ($1.86) per share, for a total transaction of £4,255.02 ($5,141.40). Insiders acquired a total of 2,971 shares of company stock valued at $455,602 in the last 90 days.

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Projects, Operations, Consulting, and Investment. The company offers engineering solutions, including decarbonization and optimization in energy and industry; and renewable energy, future fuels, and low carbon solutions.

